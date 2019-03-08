Search

Man on trial for grooming and sexually abusing girl denies any sexual contact with her, jury hears

PUBLISHED: 13:29 05 September 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 49-year-old man on trial for grooming and sexually abusing a girl more than a decade ago has denied having any kind of sexual contact with the victim.

Shane Vertigan, 49, is alleged to have begun sexually abusing the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when she was 12.

Vertigan, of Whitelands, Fakenham, has denied eight counts of abusing the girl, who did not come forward until August 2016 to make a complaint to Norfolk police.

The jury heard how Vertigan, who is currently employed at a brewery, and previously worked for Norfolk police as a traffic warden, denied ever sexually touching the girl, including kissing her on the mouth and sticking his tongue down her throat.

"I wouldn't do that, [I had] no reason to," he said.

"We had been trying for eight years to have our first child.

"I went through my father passing away and having tests in London and having to have IVF.

"Do people honestly think I was prepared to throw everything away when we'd tried for eight years to have our first child?"

Vertigan said he was "never, ever left alone" with the girl, adding he wouldn't put himself in that position.

"I was always very cautious and never wanted to leave myself in that position where that could be thrown at me," he added.

He denied ever buying the girl phone credits to text him, saying he was "shocked" by the allegation.

He also denied allegedly sexually touching the girl while talking to her mother in the next room, and described another allegation of sexual abuse as "absolute rubbish".

Vertigan admitted keeping in touch with the girl, and characterised their relationship via text once she was over the age of 18 as "fun, flirty banter".

When asked if he had ever made a particular comment about her body, he said he "may well have done", describing it as a reflection of the banter between them.

He characterised their relationship as a "strong friendship" and said he was "always happy to see her".

The trial continues.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

