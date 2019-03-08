Driver hit speeds of 64mph during police chase around the Heartsease estate, in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A motorist led police on a chase driving at speeds of up to 64mph on residential roads around the Heartsease estate, in Norwich, before finally abandoning the car, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shane Revell, 20, was driving a BMW 118 M-Sport 24, when he was asked by police to stop at the Salhouse Road junction with Heartsease Lane, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Revell refused to stop for officers and drove off at speed, driving straight through a red traffic light.

Mr Ivory said Revell continued along Mousehold Lane and Rider Haggard Road, and during the pursuit, a passenger decamped from the car before it was eventually found abandoned in Finch Close.

He said that during the pursuit, Revell was clocked going 64mph in a 40mph zone as well as driving at speed through the residential area of Heartsease estate, where the speed limit is only 30mph.

Mr Ivory said that Revell, who was the registered owner of the car, was later arrested.

Revell, of Bolton Road, Norwich, admitted dangerous driving on February 24, last year.

Damien Moore, for Revell, said the offence dated back to 2018 when he was just 18, and said a lot had changed in his life since then and he was now making progress.

He said: "It was a single incident of bad driving.

You may also want to watch:

"It is fortunate in this case there was no collision, there was no injury caused to any person and no damage to any property."

He said that Revell had panicked when asked to stop for police.

He said Revell had since done a lot of growing up and had moved into new living accommodation.

He said that Revell had a difficult upbringing but was now making progress.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel."

Judge Anthony Bate imposed four months custody, suspended for a year and imposed a 12 month driving ban

He also ordered him to do 150 hours unpaid work. Judge Bate accepted that Revell had moved on with his life and showing signs of maturing.

He said that but for the delay in the case, the outcome may well have been different.

He said: "It is fortunate no one was injured or worse. That said it is plain you are showing signs of maturity."

He told Revell: "Count yourself fortunate. Don't mess it up."