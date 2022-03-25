Hunt for killer with links to Norfolk after prison escape

A convicted killer with links to Norfolk is on the loose after he escaped a Cheshire prison.

Shane Farrington, who was convicted for manslaughter after killing a prisoner in his cell at HMP Peterborough in 2008, was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton at 6.45pm on Thursday, March 24.

In a previous escape Farrington fled Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital while he was being treated for a head injury in 2018.

On that occasion he ran through car parks, a farmer's field and Norwich City's Colney training ground before being caught by police around two hours later.

Police are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace the 39-year-old and they are urging anyone with information as to his whereabouts to get in touch.

Superintendent Mike Evans said: “We currently have numerous officers carrying out a variety of searches to locate Farrington.



“While our enquiries are ongoing we’re urging anyone who sees Farrington to not approach him but to instead call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 999 quoting IML 1230000."

Farrington was last seen wearing a dark top with white writing on the front, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark coat and has a dark rucksack.

He is also known to have links in the Peterborough area.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.