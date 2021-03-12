Jury sent out in Norwich rape trial

Published: 3:18 PM March 12, 2021

Jury has gone out in trial of Shan Ali who has denied falso imprisonment and rape of teenager he picked up in a club in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A jury in the trial of a man accused of rape and false imprisonment of a teenager he picked up in a nightclub in Prince of Wales Road has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

Shahan Ali, 30, is alleged to have carried out the sex attack after meeting the 17-year-old girl in Reload nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road, in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was driven back to the car park of the Holiday Inn on Ipswich Road, in Norwich.

It is said the complainant was later locked in the vehicle before Ali forced her to engage in a sexual act.

Ali, from Glasgow, has denied false imprisonment and rape on February 19, last year.

The jury heard closing speeches from the prosecution and defence before Judge Stephen Holt summed up the case to the six men and six women on the jury.

The jury went out on Friday afternoon and Judge Holt told them they were under no time pressure what so ever.