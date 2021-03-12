Jury sent home for weekend in Norwich rape trial

Published: 4:34 PM March 12, 2021

Jury sent home for weekend in trial of Shahan Ali who has denied false imprisonment and rape of teenager he met in Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A jury in the trial of a man accused of rape and false imprisonment of a teenager he picked up in a nightclub in Prince of Wales Road has been sent home for the weekend.

Shahan Ali, 30, is alleged to have carried out the sex attack after meeting the 17-year-old girl in Reload nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road, in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was taken back to the car park of the Holiday Inn on Ipswich Road, in Norwich.

It is said the complainant was later locked in the vehicle before Ali forced her to engage in a sexual act.

Ali, from Glasgow, has denied false imprisonment and rape on February 19, last year.

The jury of six men and six women were sent out Friday afternoon but after about an hour of deliberations were sent home for the weekend.

The jury will resume on Monday.