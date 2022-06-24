Minimum 12-year jail terms proposed for sexually motivated manslaughter

Ministers are being asked to support a minimum jail term of 12 years for cases of manslaughter where there was an "evident risk of serious harm" and the purpose of it was sexual gratification - Credit: Getty Images

A proposed new law will see offenders of sexually-motivated manslaughter given longer prison sentences.

Ministers are being urged to support a minimum jail term of 12 years for cases of manslaughter where there was an "evident risk of serious harm" and the purpose of it was sexual gratification.

MP Laura Farris, who has developed the plans, said recent cases have involved the deaths of women in "really grim and often very violent circumstances" which resulted in "derisory" prison sentences of no more than six years.

The MP says the crimes are on the rise because of "violent online pornography, which has increased degrading sexual practices of which young women are the principal victims".

She added: "It does go to the heart of the violence against women work, and the fact some degree of violence in sex has become normalised, I think particularly for young people, but it's something that's increasingly the experience of young women.”

A new sexual violence strategy was recently launched in Norfolk targeting perpetrators of sexual abuse and assault.

Ms Farris has asked for the bill to receive a second reading on November 25, although it faces a battle to secure parliamentary time.