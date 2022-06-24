News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Minimum 12-year jail terms proposed for sexually motivated manslaughter

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:00 AM June 24, 2022
Abused woman in a corner

Ministers are being asked to support a minimum jail term of 12 years for cases of manslaughter where there was an "evident risk of serious harm" and the purpose of it was sexual gratification - Credit: Getty Images

A proposed new law will see offenders of sexually-motivated manslaughter given longer prison sentences.

Ministers are being urged to support a minimum jail term of 12 years for cases of manslaughter where there was an "evident risk of serious harm" and the purpose of it was sexual gratification.

MP Laura Farris, who has developed the plans, said recent cases have involved the deaths of women in "really grim and often very violent circumstances" which resulted in "derisory" prison sentences of no more than six years.

The MP says the crimes are on the rise because of "violent online pornography, which has increased degrading sexual practices of which young women are the principal victims".

She added: "It does go to the heart of the violence against women work, and the fact some degree of violence in sex has become normalised, I think particularly for young people, but it's something that's increasingly the experience of young women.”

A new sexual violence strategy was recently launched in Norfolk targeting perpetrators of sexual abuse and assault.

Ms Farris has asked for the bill to receive a second reading on November 25, although it faces a battle to secure parliamentary time.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham.

Norfolk Live News

Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

Norfolk Live News

Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Cantley Cock pub offers bottomless ribs, wings and sides on Wednesdays. 

Food and Drink

Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham.

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon