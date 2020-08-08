Investigation into report of sexual assault in Norfolk park is closed

Kett's Park in a Wymondham Picture by: Sonya Duncan

An investigation into a sexual assault in a Norfolk park has been closed.

Police received reports a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Kett’s Park, Wymondham, at about 6.45pm on Monday, May 25.

The victim had been sitting on a bench in the park when a man she did not know approached her.

After a brief conversation, the man grabbed the woman’s bottom. She then left the park.

An investigation was launched by police and a description of the suspect, believed to be in his early 20s, approximately 6ft tall and of medium build with short brown hair, was released.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Following enquiries, no suspect was identified and the investigation has been closed.”

However, the spokesman said that should any new lines of enquiry come to light, they will be investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.