Teenager ‘touched inappropriately’ while walking through town
PUBLISHED: 20:01 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:01 09 September 2020
A teenager was “touched inappropriately” by one of three men who approached her on bicycles.
The woman, in her late teens, was walking along Norwich Road, Watton, at around 9.30pm on Monday, September 7, when she was approached by the men.
One of them sexually assaulted her, before all three rode off.
The three men have all been described as white, with brown hair, and were riding black mountain bikes. One was wearing a bright red hooded top.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone who may have relevant information is encouraged to contact PC Lacey Lloyd at Dereham Police Station by calling 1010, quoting reference number 36/63198/20.
