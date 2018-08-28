Search

Advanced search

Teen bailed for fifth time in connection with sex attack on woman in her own home

PUBLISHED: 11:05 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:19 20 November 2018

Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Archant

A 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of the serious sexual assault of a woman in her own home, has been bailed for a fifth time.

The attack took place about 11.50pm on Thursday, June 28, when an intruder entered a home in the Yarmouth Road area of Lowestoft and attacked the woman inside.

He ran away when disturbed and was spotted heading in the direction of Hollingsworth Road.

On the same night a man was also seen looking into the window of a nearby property about 11pm.

Detectives initially arrested a 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft on suspicion of sexual assault on July 12.

He was taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning but was released on bail until August 8.

He was rebailed until October 12, again until October 18 and then again until November 19.

After answering bail on Monday, November 19 the boy has been rebailed for a fifth time. He will return to police in the new year on Friday, January 11.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about this attack or if anyone witnessed anything suspicious to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 35765/18.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Ladies retailer Bonmarche sees profits nose-dive by 48% as Christmas approaches

Bonmarche. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: James Bass

Norwich Waterstones invites shoppers to buy Christmas books for children in care

The Christmas Giving Tree at Norwich Waterstones. Photo: Norwich Waterstones

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast