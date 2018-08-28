Teen bailed for fifth time in connection with sex attack on woman in her own home

Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google. Archant

A 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of the serious sexual assault of a woman in her own home, has been bailed for a fifth time.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attack took place about 11.50pm on Thursday, June 28, when an intruder entered a home in the Yarmouth Road area of Lowestoft and attacked the woman inside.

He ran away when disturbed and was spotted heading in the direction of Hollingsworth Road.

On the same night a man was also seen looking into the window of a nearby property about 11pm.

Detectives initially arrested a 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft on suspicion of sexual assault on July 12.

He was taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning but was released on bail until August 8.

He was rebailed until October 12, again until October 18 and then again until November 19.

After answering bail on Monday, November 19 the boy has been rebailed for a fifth time. He will return to police in the new year on Friday, January 11.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about this attack or if anyone witnessed anything suspicious to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 35765/18.