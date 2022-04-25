'It's not acceptable' - Sexual abuse survivors on court case delays

Michelle Brown says the court delays will further act as a deterrent to sexual abuse survivors. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Sexual abuse survivors have branded delays in court cases "unacceptable" after new figures revealed serious sexual offences are taking the longest time on record to be dealt with.

The data - compiled by the BBC - showed that the average number of days between a case opening and concluding at Norwich Crown Court was 282 days - more than nine months and above the national average of 266 days.

Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

The hold-ups are partly blamed on the pandemic, but barristers say the situation has been exacerbated by government spending cuts and a lack of capacity in the criminal justice system.

It comes after the Law Society of England and Wales said victims were facing "unacceptable" delays and some were being forced to wait years for justice.

Overall, outstanding cases have doubled in the east of England over the pandemic, Ministry of Justice figures show. The number of sex offence cases alone has risen 182pc between 2019 and 2021.

Some sexual abuse survivors have said these delays will act as a further deterrent to others in speaking out, and could result in victims dropping their cases.

Michelle Brown, from Norwich, survived a horrific sex attack in May 2017 and was forced to wait for more than 500 days after the incident occurred to get justice, following repeated court delays.

The former Reepham High School pupil, who has waived her right to anonymity, said the current situation was "sad to hear".

Ms Brown said: "It delayed my recovery, as I had mentally prepared myself to go to court, then be told it would be longer. It was very taxing on my mental health.

"I couldn't work, I did try and go back but I physically couldn't, I was depressed, and I couldn't begin the healing process."

She added 'looming' court dates and discussions with lawyers and a case worker meant she was unable to stop thinking about the abuse.

"It's awful", Ms Brown said.

"I know what the long wait times does to a person and what they went through. I wouldn't wish that on anyone.

"Given the fact that many sexual assaults already don't get reported, and even then a small fraction get to court, it's going to stop people from reporting the assaults."

Jean Rochford, 72, a survivor of sexual abuse from west Norfolk, said: "It's not acceptable.

Jean Rochford, a survivor of sexual abuse, has shared struggles of survivors reporting abuse. - Credit: ETT Photography / @maryettphotography

"We put our lives on hold after it happens.

"There's so many things against us [victims] and very few for us."

Clive Evans, of Norfolk-based charity Sue Lambert Trust, said its counsellors have witnessed first-hand the "extreme distress" court delays can cause.

The chief executive said: “Already vulnerable and living with the effects of trauma, to be told a case is delayed can lead people to feel a loss of control, a lack of trust, hope and anxiety levels can significantly increase. Another unfair, unjust hurdle for survivors to overcome."

Barrister Matthew Gowen, a partner at regional law firm Birketts, said the increase in delays is a result of a number of factors, with the situation being made "distinctly worse" by the pandemic.

Matthew Gowen, Partner (Barrister) and Head of Birketts’ Regulatory and Corporate Defence Team - Credit: Carl Middleditch of Bushfire Photography

He said generally there is "not enough judges" in the crown court and they are restricted in the number of days they are able to sit for "financial reasons", adding there is also a lack of prosecution and defence advocates to conduct the cases.

Mr Gowen said: "A large number of advocates are leaving the Bar as a result of continuing issues regarding legal-aid fee rates and pressure of work.

"The current action that is being taken by the criminal bar will further impact upon delays.

"Victims, witnesses and defendants will have to wait even longer for the cases to be heard."

He added when crown courts reopened due to the pandemic many were faced with issues with staffing levels and social distancing requirements, in some cases with multi-defendant trials multiple court rooms were used.

"So whilst they were open the over-all backlog increased", he added.

Where to go for support

The following is some of the services that could help if you have been affected by the subject in this article.