Sex offender downloaded and distributed indecent images while awaiting sentence

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A sex offender was found to have downloaded and distributed indecent images of children while awaiting sentence for a similar matter, a court heard.

Shaun Turrell, 53, of no fixed address, was found by police to have downloaded 117 images on his phone and when challenged he admitted he had also shared the images with others, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said Turrell told police when interviewed that he could not resist downloading the images and said: “He said he had also sent child abuse images to other internet users via social media, He had sent these images in return for receiving others.”

Ms Tucker said that he told police he bought the phone while on bail and said what he had done had “sickened him” and said he needed help.

“He accepted what he did was wrong.”

Turrell, admitted downloading and distributing the images between June 25 and August 9, last year, while awaiting sentence for similar offences.

The court heard the former Hunstanton man was given a three year community order in 2012 for possession and distribution of indecent images and then on August 17 last year, was given a 10 month jail sentence for similar offences.

Judge Katharine Moore imposed an eight week sentence suspend for two years for his latest offending as she accepted he wanted to get help.

She said the suspended sentence would also include a course to help him but warned him that his sentences would only get longer if he did not stop offending in this way.

She also placed him on the sex offender’s register for seven years.

Isobel Ascherson, for Turrell, said that he had been released from his 10 month sentence in January, this year, and had not re-offended.

She said: “He is asking for help.”

She added that during the routine police visit he was asked about his mobile phone and his internet access and admitted what he had done: “He put his hands up straight away.”

She said that at the moment Turrell was without any settled accommodation as he did not want to sign a lease on any property and said: ““There was little motivation to get involved in sorting out accommodation with these matters hanging over him.”