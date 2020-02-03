Search

Advanced search

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 February 2020

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

The former partner of a man who admitted sexual offences against a child has described herself and her children as "victims" of his crimes.

Norwich Crown Court heard Peter Futter, 41, became sexually involved with a girl, then 15, after Snapchat conversations with the teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, started off as "benign" but became more "inappropriate" and sexualised.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said sexual contact between the two later followed, on more than one occasion, before the victim eventually spoke out about what happened.

Futter was initially arrested in March 2017 but denied any wrongdoing and claimed he meant to send the messages to a woman he was having an affair with.

He later had to be extradited from Spain to the UK.

Mr Bleaney said Futter initially said he was in Tenerife without a passport but that "clearly wasn't the case" and he was extradited to face trial.

But shortly before his trial, which was due to take place last December, Futter, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child between June 2016 and March 2017.

He also admitted inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The victim did not want her statement read out in court ahead of sentencing on Monday (February 3) but Futter's former partner provided a statement which detailed the impact his arrest had on her and her children.

She said that they were indeed victims of her ex-partner's behaviour in that after his arrest they were "evicted from our family home".

You may also want to watch:

She said it was done in "the most cruel and callous way possible" and left both her and her children homeless and said they were subject to slurs from the community that they must have known what he was up to.

She added: "I would hope that Peter Futter realises now the devastation and impact his behaviour has had on what was once a happy family."

Judge Stephen Holt sentenced Futter to a total of 47 months in prison, made him the subject of an indefinite sexual harm protection order (SHPO) and put him on the sex offenders' register for life.

Ian James, mitigating, said there were no excuses from the defendant whose behaviour he described as "shameful".

Most Read

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

500m exclusion zone to protect residents from neighbour from Hell

Russell George has been ordered not to go within 500m of his former home at Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft Photo: Clare Bogan

Norfolk landlord shortlisted for publican of the year award

Anton Wimmer is the landlord and owner of The Kings Head at Bawburgh. Picture: Sonya Duncan

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Delays likely on A47 and A11 due to abnormal load

The port in Great Yarmouth showing Southtown Road and the Pleasure Beach Photo: Ant Clausen Photography Ltd

WATCH: Town river’s natural beauty shown off in drone video

A drone video has captured the rivers in Thetford like never before. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Video

Baby died of natural causes after being born 12 weeks early, coroner rules

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24