Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

The former partner of a man who admitted sexual offences against a child has described herself and her children as "victims" of his crimes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Crown Court heard Peter Futter, 41, became sexually involved with a girl, then 15, after Snapchat conversations with the teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, started off as "benign" but became more "inappropriate" and sexualised.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said sexual contact between the two later followed, on more than one occasion, before the victim eventually spoke out about what happened.

Futter was initially arrested in March 2017 but denied any wrongdoing and claimed he meant to send the messages to a woman he was having an affair with.

He later had to be extradited from Spain to the UK.

Mr Bleaney said Futter initially said he was in Tenerife without a passport but that "clearly wasn't the case" and he was extradited to face trial.

But shortly before his trial, which was due to take place last December, Futter, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child between June 2016 and March 2017.

He also admitted inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The victim did not want her statement read out in court ahead of sentencing on Monday (February 3) but Futter's former partner provided a statement which detailed the impact his arrest had on her and her children.

She said that they were indeed victims of her ex-partner's behaviour in that after his arrest they were "evicted from our family home".

You may also want to watch:

She said it was done in "the most cruel and callous way possible" and left both her and her children homeless and said they were subject to slurs from the community that they must have known what he was up to.

She added: "I would hope that Peter Futter realises now the devastation and impact his behaviour has had on what was once a happy family."

Judge Stephen Holt sentenced Futter to a total of 47 months in prison, made him the subject of an indefinite sexual harm protection order (SHPO) and put him on the sex offenders' register for life.

Ian James, mitigating, said there were no excuses from the defendant whose behaviour he described as "shameful".