Sex offender given an extended 28 year sentence for abusing two young girls

A West Norfolk sex offender who abused two young girls, has been given a 28 year extended sentence by a judge who described him as posing a “significant” risk.

David Nelson, 51, of no fixed address, was convicted of one charge of rape and sex assaults on one girl and sex assaults on a second victim, following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The sex assaults date back 20 years for one victim and eight years for the second victim.

Nelson had denied all the charges.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said that in one case the sex assaults started on one victim when she was just seven and said that both the victims in the case were “vulnerable.”

Mr O’Donnell said that both victims had made impact statements about how the abuse at the hands of Nelson had blighted their lives.

He said one of the girls, who is now 31-years-old, said at one stage she had turned to drink and drugs to try to blot out what happened and had also self-harmed but said she had now managed to move on in her life and hoped his sentencing would bring some closure in her life.

She said that even now she experienced dark days.

The second victim also spoke about her anger and disgust at Nelson and has suffered panic attacks as a result of what happened.

Sentencing Nelson, Judge Maureen Bacon said he had abused the girls for his own sexual needs.

“You were using a child for your own sexual gratification.”

She said she agreed with a probation report that Nelson posed a high risk of harm to the public, particularly young girls.

She said: “You pose a high risk of causing serious harm to children.”

She imposed a 28 year extended sentence which is made up of 20 years custody and with an eight-year extended licence. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

She said that he had showed no remorse for what he had done.

Rina Marie Hill, for Nelson, said that despite the guilty verdicts he maintained that he was innocent.

“He continues to deny these offences took place.”

She asked that the judge would look at the totality of any sentence imposed.