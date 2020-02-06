Search

Advanced search

'You're a bad person': Sex offender's taunt as he attacked probation officer

PUBLISHED: 15:04 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 06 February 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A sex offender attacked his probation officer after calling him a "bad person" for choosing to do the job.

Norwich Crown Court heard Robert Sandiford, 29, was having an interview with the officer in Norwich, who told him he had been in breach of an unpaid work requirement of his order and could be going to prison.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said Sandiford had been trying to leave but was unable to get out of the door.

Mr Durr said the officer, who had been trying to help the defendant, was struck across his right eye and forehead by Sandiford, who then pushed him out of the open door into the corridor.

He then said: "You're a bad person for doing this job. I'm doing you a favour for letting you know this."

Sandiford, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, appeared for sentence on Thursday (February 6) having admitted assault by beating, failure to comply with requirements of the sex offenders' register, and a breach of a suspended sentence order.

The court heard Sandiford had originally been sentenced to a two-year community order with the requirement that he undertook a 30-day programme in December 2017 after admitting one count of sexual assault.

You may also want to watch:

Following a first breach of the order Sandiford's original sentence was replaced in January last year with eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years, as well as a requirement to undertake a 30-day programme.

Sandiford appeared before the courts again in July and October and was due to appear in relation to a further breach in December last year.

He failed to appear and was arrested and held in custody. The court heard to date Sandiford had completed one day of the 30-day programme he had been sentenced to, none of his rehabilitation activity requirement and eight hours of his unpaid work.

Sentencing Sandiford to 36 weeks in prison, Judge Andrew Shaw said: "I'm afraid the time has come when you will not be given any more chances." Judge Shaw said there was a very sorry history to the case but told Sandiford that if he had "just got on with it" two years ago it would all be over.

Sophie Clarke, mitigating, said Sandiford was on the autistic spectrum, suffered aspergers and from PTSD after childhood abuse.

Most Read

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze in town high street

A fire has broken out in Watton High Street. Picture: Seb Billing

‘We’re the poor cousin’- town being forgotten in favour of Norfolk neighbour, councillor claims

Josie Ratcliffe, borough councillor for Downham Market East. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Apartment for sale with an extra special something you’d never expect

The apartment with a unique feature for sale. Pic: The Norfolk Agents

Back on the market! Norwich City memorabilia stall scores permanent home

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24