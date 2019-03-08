Sex offender admits breaching his order and making indecent photgraphs of a child

A Norfolk sex offender admitted breaching the terms of his court order and making indecent photographs of a child when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Simon Woodhouse, 45, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of breaching his sexual harm prevention order between March 2015 and September 25, last year, and he also admitted one charge of making 17 indecent images of a child between September 22 and September 25, last year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the pleas entered were acceptable to the prosecution.

John Morgans, for Woodhouse, asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Judge Anthony Bate granted Woodhouse bail and adjourned sentence until Friday, September 6.

He told Woodhouse: "This will allow for an up-to-date pre-sentence report to be prepared."