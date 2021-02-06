Police continuing to investigate reports of rape in Norwich park

Published: 8:23 AM February 6, 2021

Police are continuing to investigate reports a teenage girl was raped in a Norwich park.

An investigation was launched into allegations a woman, who is in her late teens, was attacked and raped in Sewell Park at about 10.30pm on Thursday, July 9, last year.

A 19-year-old man, who police say is known to the victim, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was questioned by officers at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre and released on bail, initially until August 7, and then until October 8, and then until January 11 while enquiries continue.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the "suspect remains on bail and enquiries are ongoing".

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Carlos D’Silva at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45874/20 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



