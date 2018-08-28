‘Severe’ force used to stab Lowestoft father

A Lowestoft father died after being stabbed repeatedly with “severe” force, a jury has heard.

The trial into the death of Scott Tarrant has continued into its second week today (Monday, January 21), with Home Office pathologist Benjamin Swift telling jurors the 28-year-old died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Steven Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, denies murder on July 7 last year.

Mr Tarrant had been stabbed nine times in the incident ahead of his death, including a 20cm deep cut below his collarbone which damaged his aorta and caused significant internal blood loss.

Other wounds on his body include two cuts on his chest, three on his abdomen and three on his arm.

Mr Tarrant also suffered a collapsed lung and damage to his liver and kidney in the incident.

Jurors were also shown a knife recovered from a drain near to where Mr Tarrant died on Underwood Close, Lowestoft, which Dr Swift “cannot exclude” as being the murder weapon.

Dr Swift said: “The width of a wound can help give an estimate of the weapon used and I cannot exclude this knife.

“Severe force is used in stabbings where the hard parts of the body are damaged and bone is broken. Four of the wounds broke bone, so severe force was used, but there was no bone in the way of the other wounds, so at least moderate force was used there.

“There were no defensive or offensive wounds found, but he may have received one on his outer elbow by putting his arm up to block.

“Blood had been given and surgery was performed in an attempt to save his life.”

The court also heard Mr Tarrant had 245 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. For context, Dr Swift highlighted the legal drink drive limit to be 80 microgrammes.

Dr Swift gave the official cause of death as being stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The trial continues.