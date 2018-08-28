Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Severe’ force used to stab Lowestoft father

PUBLISHED: 13:52 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 21 January 2019

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations took place. Picture shows Bentley Drive. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations took place. Picture shows Bentley Drive. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A Lowestoft father died after being stabbed repeatedly with “severe” force, a jury has heard.

Scott Tarrant. Photo courtesy of Suffolk Constabulary.Scott Tarrant. Photo courtesy of Suffolk Constabulary.

The trial into the death of Scott Tarrant has continued into its second week today (Monday, January 21), with Home Office pathologist Benjamin Swift telling jurors the 28-year-old died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Steven Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, denies murder on July 7 last year.

Mr Tarrant had been stabbed nine times in the incident ahead of his death, including a 20cm deep cut below his collarbone which damaged his aorta and caused significant internal blood loss.

Other wounds on his body include two cuts on his chest, three on his abdomen and three on his arm.

Mr Tarrant also suffered a collapsed lung and damage to his liver and kidney in the incident.

Jurors were also shown a knife recovered from a drain near to where Mr Tarrant died on Underwood Close, Lowestoft, which Dr Swift “cannot exclude” as being the murder weapon.

Dr Swift said: “The width of a wound can help give an estimate of the weapon used and I cannot exclude this knife.

“Severe force is used in stabbings where the hard parts of the body are damaged and bone is broken. Four of the wounds broke bone, so severe force was used, but there was no bone in the way of the other wounds, so at least moderate force was used there.

“There were no defensive or offensive wounds found, but he may have received one on his outer elbow by putting his arm up to block.

“Blood had been given and surgery was performed in an attempt to save his life.”

The court also heard Mr Tarrant had 245 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. For context, Dr Swift highlighted the legal drink drive limit to be 80 microgrammes.

Dr Swift gave the official cause of death as being stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘It could all have gone horribly wrong and I could’ve died’ - motorcyclist admits doing 110mph on A47

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

Photo of Hemsby taken from a drone on January 19, 2018.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists