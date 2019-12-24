Seven quad bikes stolen during garage burglary

Seven quad bikes were stolen during a garage burglary on Lyndhurst Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after quad bikes were stolen in a garage burglary.

Police are seeking information in connection with the burglary after garages were targeted on Lyndhurst Road in Lowestoft.

The burglary happened at some time between 4pm on Sunday, December 22 and 7am on Monday, December 23.

A police spokesman said: "An offender or offenders have cropped a lock off security gates to gain access to garages on Lyndhurst Road.

"A hasp was forced off a garage to get inside.

"Can you help?"

If you saw any suspicious activity in the area or if you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/77180/19 via 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.