Search

Advanced search

Seven quad bikes stolen during garage burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:41 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 24 December 2019

Seven quad bikes were stolen during a garage burglary on Lyndhurst Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Seven quad bikes were stolen during a garage burglary on Lyndhurst Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after quad bikes were stolen in a garage burglary.

Police are seeking information in connection with the burglary after garages were targeted on Lyndhurst Road in Lowestoft.

The burglary happened at some time between 4pm on Sunday, December 22 and 7am on Monday, December 23.

A police spokesman said: "An offender or offenders have cropped a lock off security gates to gain access to garages on Lyndhurst Road.

"A hasp was forced off a garage to get inside.

"Seven quad bikes were stolen between 4pm on Sunday, December 22 and 7am on Monday, December 23.

"Can you help?"

If you saw any suspicious activity in the area or if you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/77180/19 via 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norwich City midfielder stars in book written by wife

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull and his wife Anna at the book signing of her new book 'The Story of Tommie T' based on Tom's life.

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was just heartbreaking’ - deli window smashed by vandals

The window of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham was left smashed overnight. Picture: Naomi Katze

Homeless are offered free stay at city hotel over Christmas

The NR2 Hotel in Earlham Road. Pic: Google Street View.

Town’s 30mph speed limit a step closer to being enforced

Councillors, including Jane James, insert, met with Highways from Norfolk County Council. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists