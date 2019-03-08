Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

PUBLISHED: 17:50 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:01 18 August 2019

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Norwich City, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town fans were reportedly involved in a 'large disturbance' at Peterborough Railway station involving 250 football fans - in which there were seven arrests.

British Transport Police were called to Peterborough Railway Station at 7.50pm on Saturday night.

People on Twitter said they had seen police officers descend on the station because of clashes between football supporters, although there were conflicting accounts about which clubs' supporters were involved in the altercation - with some suggesting Canaries supporters were also involved.

Twitter user Adam (@commonor_garden) tweeted: "So, not only did Newcastle lose to Norwich, but their fans also got into a scrap with Ipswich fans at Peterborough station, meaning the Newcastle trains have had to switch to platform 1 to keep them apart."

But another witness - Misty (@mistyann1984) said Norwich supporters, heading back to other parts of the country after the Newcastle game, were also involved.

She said: "Absolute genius to let the train with Norwich fans pull in next to the train full of Ipswich fans. Seven platforms at Peterborough and that's the only one they could've used. Never would've guessed it might kick off."

She said she had seen police with batons and CS spray, with Newcastle fans also getting involved.

You may also want to watch:

There were also reports that disruptive passengers had been pulling a communications cord on a train, which then broke, meaning the train could not be used.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Peterborough station at 7.50pm on Saturday following reports of a large disturbance between football fans.

'Officers quickly attended alongside colleagues from Cambridgeshire Police and seven men were arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace.

'Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 573 of 17/08/19."

British Transport Police did not confirm what clubs those involved in the disturbance supported, but

Ipswich Town had been playing Peterborough in their League One game. Luke Chambers grabbed a late equaliser to pick up a point for Paul Lambert's team in a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle fans had already endured a difficult trip to Carrow Road because industrial action by East Midlands Trains staff had affected services.

They headed back up north having seen their side beaten 3-1, with a Teemu Pukki hat-trick for the Canaries in the Premier League clash.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Man arrested over park attack on homeless man

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

‘The lads are absolutely buzzing’ – Win far outweighed frustration of losing clean sheet for City captain

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley congratulates hat-trick hero Teemu Pukki after victory over Newcastle at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested over park attack on homeless man

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Loud rave shut down by police after being called by neighbours

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists