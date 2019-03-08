Reports that Norwich City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans involved in Peterborough railway station 'disturbance'

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Norwich City, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town fans were reportedly involved in a 'large disturbance' at Peterborough Railway station involving 250 football fans - in which there were seven arrests.

British Transport Police were called to Peterborough Railway Station at 7.50pm on Saturday night.

People on Twitter said they had seen police officers descend on the station because of clashes between football supporters, although there were conflicting accounts about which clubs' supporters were involved in the altercation - with some suggesting Canaries supporters were also involved.

Twitter user Adam (@commonor_garden) tweeted: "So, not only did Newcastle lose to Norwich, but their fans also got into a scrap with Ipswich fans at Peterborough station, meaning the Newcastle trains have had to switch to platform 1 to keep them apart."

But another witness - Misty (@mistyann1984) said Norwich supporters, heading back to other parts of the country after the Newcastle game, were also involved.

She said: "Absolute genius to let the train with Norwich fans pull in next to the train full of Ipswich fans. Seven platforms at Peterborough and that's the only one they could've used. Never would've guessed it might kick off."

She said she had seen police with batons and CS spray, with Newcastle fans also getting involved.

There were also reports that disruptive passengers had been pulling a communications cord on a train, which then broke, meaning the train could not be used.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Peterborough station at 7.50pm on Saturday following reports of a large disturbance between football fans.

'Officers quickly attended alongside colleagues from Cambridgeshire Police and seven men were arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace.

'Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 573 of 17/08/19."

British Transport Police did not confirm what clubs those involved in the disturbance supported, but

Ipswich Town had been playing Peterborough in their League One game. Luke Chambers grabbed a late equaliser to pick up a point for Paul Lambert's team in a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle fans had already endured a difficult trip to Carrow Road because industrial action by East Midlands Trains staff had affected services.

They headed back up north having seen their side beaten 3-1, with a Teemu Pukki hat-trick for the Canaries in the Premier League clash.