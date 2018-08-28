Search

Serious two vehicle crash closes A12

PUBLISHED: 22:49 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:04 16 January 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

Archant

Emergency services are attending to a two vehicle collision in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with the incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.

Services were called to the scene at around 8.56pm.

One casualty was cut out and released from a vehicle and treated at the scene.

All people involved have been taken to hospital.

