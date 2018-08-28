Serious two vehicle crash closes A12
PUBLISHED: 22:49 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:04 16 January 2019
Archant
Emergency services are attending to a two vehicle collision in Lowestoft.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with the incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.
Services were called to the scene at around 8.56pm.
One casualty was cut out and released from a vehicle and treated at the scene.
All people involved have been taken to hospital.
