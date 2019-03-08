Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police remain at the scene of a serious assault in Taverham

PUBLISHED: 19:20 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:20 31 March 2019

Taverham village sign

Taverham village sign

Archant Norfolk 2010

Police remain at the scene of a serious assault in Taverham.

Superintendent Roger Wiltshire. Picture: Nick ButcherSuperintendent Roger Wiltshire. Picture: Nick Butcher

Officers were called to an address in the Taverham Road/Penn Road area of the village at around 4.45pm this afternoon (Sunday March 31) after concerns were raised for the safety of a man by neighbours.

Upon arriving officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries to his leg and the East Anglian Air Ambulance was called.

Following the assault, a man in his 30s, from the Norwich area, has been arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning

Superintendent Roger Wiltshire said: “Initial investigations have led us to believe that those involved are known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the assault.

“Officers remain in the local area making further enquiries and speaking to local residents.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting CAD 295 of 31 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

City taxi driver stabbed in knife-point robbery

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Mile Cross in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old Norwich girl who was reported missing has been found

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to find Georgia Moore, 14, from Norwich, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Disgraceful yobbery’ - outrage at image of man sitting on war memorial

A man was photographed seated on the town’s war memorial during the Cromer Vintage 1960s Festival on Saturday, March 30. Photo: SUBMITTED

Police station could be knocked down to make way for flats

The former North Lynn police station, which could be demolished to make way for flats Picture: Google

Drink driver caught speeding in town centre

A drink driver was stopped in by police in Gorleston on Saturday night. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt verdict: This is as good as it gets for Daniel Farke’s Norwich City

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez rifles a low shot past Middlesbrough 's Darren Randolph Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City taxi driver stabbed in knife-point robbery

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Mile Cross in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Police station could be knocked down to make way for flats

The former North Lynn police station, which could be demolished to make way for flats Picture: Google

Police remain at the scene of a serious assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Man verbally abuses firefighters after they refused him a lift

A man reportedly abuses firefighters after they refused to give him a lift . Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists