Police remain at the scene of a serious assault in Taverham.

Officers were called to an address in the Taverham Road/Penn Road area of the village at around 4.45pm this afternoon (Sunday March 31) after concerns were raised for the safety of a man by neighbours.

Upon arriving officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries to his leg and the East Anglian Air Ambulance was called.

Following the assault, a man in his 30s, from the Norwich area, has been arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning

Superintendent Roger Wiltshire said: “Initial investigations have led us to believe that those involved are known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the assault.

“Officers remain in the local area making further enquiries and speaking to local residents.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting CAD 295 of 31 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.