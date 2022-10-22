Killer Peter Tobin took secrets to grave after Norfolk murders probe

Serial killer Peter Tobin, who was investigated over links to unsolved Norfolk murders, refused to admit to any more killings, as detectives questioned him on his deathbed.

Tobin, 76, died this month after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh, where he was serving life sentences for three murders.

He was jailed in 2008 for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

He was also serving life terms for the 1991 murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol, 18, whose bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate.

Police have long suspected Tobin, who used at least 40 aliases, had more victims and hoped he would give up his secrets before he died.

Detectives examined hundreds of unsolved murder and missing persons cases to see if they could be linked to him.

Their operation, codenamed Anagram, launched in 2006 and wound down in 2011, looked into possible links to the disappearances of six women in Norfolk, where the killer regularly holidayed.

No-one has ever been charged with the deaths or disappearances of Yvette Watson, 17, Natalie Pearman, 16, Johanna Young, 14, April Fabb, 13, or Susan Long, 18.

It is understood that detectives spoke to Tobin in his final days in hospital in a bid to get him to admit to any other crimes.

Detective Chief Superintendent Laura Thomson, head of major crime at Police Scotland, said: “Recent attempts to encourage him to do the right thing and share any knowledge he may have which could assist the police were unsuccessful.

“While we have no current lines of investigation into Peter Tobin, we welcome any information in relation to his activities.”

Andy Guy, cold case manager within the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said following Operation Anagram, cases of murdered and missing women had been reviewed and experts had looked closely at those where Tobin may have fitted the timeline.

None had suggested a connection to Tobin, he added.

One Norfolk case reviewed was Pamela Exall who vanished in 1974 while on a camping holiday in Snettisham.

Mr Guy, who was part of a team who liaised with the Tobin enquiry, said no links were found to Tobin and a full review into her case has been completed, since Anagram ended.

But former Strathclyde Police detective David Swindle, who led the investigation into Tobin, said he had no doubts the serial killer murdered more people.

He said: “Peter Tobin is evil. He’s pure evil. This is someone who had no respect for humanity.”

He added: “This is a coward, who has taken his secrets to the grave.”

Norfolk's murdered and missing cold cases

Natalie Pearman

The body of Natalie, 16, was discovered in a lay-by at Ringland Road on the outskirts of Norwich on Thursday, November 20, 1992.

She was last sighted alive in Rouen Road, Norwich, at 1.15am the same day as she was discovered some five miles from where she had been working as a prostitute in the city’s red light district.

April Fabb

The 13-year-old disappeared after leaving her home in Metton to visit her sister in Roughton at about 1.40pm on Tuesday, April 8, 1969.

She was last seen riding her cycle along Roughton Road. Her bike was later discovered a few hundred yards away.

Yvette Watson

Yvette was 17 when she disappeared from the David Rice Hospital in Hellesdon, near Norwich, on March 30, 1979.

Apart from an unconfirmed sighting in Bull Close Road, Norwich on April 2, 1979, no sign of her has been reported since.

Johanna Young

Johanna, 14, went missing on Wednesday, December 23 1992. There were several sightings of her heading towards and walking around the Watton town centre between 7.30pm and 8.45pm.

Assumed to be staying with her boyfriend she was not reported missing until the next morning.

Her body was found lying face down in a flooded pit on the edge of Wayland Wood on Boxing Day.

Susan Long

The body of Susan, who lived with her parents in Aylsham, was found 1.5 miles from Aylsham Market Place on the Burgh Road on March 11, 1970. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

She was 18 and worked and had a boyfriend in Norwich.

Pamela Exall

Pamela, 22, from Fleet in Hampshire, disappeared on the evening of August 27, 1974.

She had been staying at the Digleas Campsite in Snettisham while touring the UK with her brother and his friend.

Several possibilities have been considered including that she may have become cut off by the tide and drowned.

