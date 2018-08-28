Search

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

PUBLISHED: 13:56 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 09 December 2018

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Mark Shepherd

A police officer who was thrown to the ground while trying to arrest a man thanked the public for helping him.

It is the second time in a week the public have stepped in to help officers make arrests in Norwich city centre.

It is the second time in a week the public have stepped in to help officers make arrests in Norwich city centre.

Sergeant Mark Shepherd from Norfolk police was patrolling Haymarket, in Norwich, on Saturday morning when a group of five or six men heckled at him at around 9.30am.

Sgt Shepherd said they were shouting obscenities from the stalls, with one man in particular shouting offensive language aimed at him and in view of the public.

The police officer approached the group and asked for the man’s name and address as they continued to shout and swear at him.

After the man refused to give the information, Sgt Shepherd arrested him for failing to give his name and address after acting in an anti-social manner.

But as he tried to handcuff him, the man refused to cooperate and chaos ensued.

“He was struggling, he grabbed hold of the handcuffs and was thrown to the floor,” Sgt Shepherd said. “Two off-duty police officers and members of the public came to help.

“The group of men were still behind me so it was a very vulnerable position to be in.” Sgt Shepherd suffered back pain and cuts to his hands as a result of the tussle, and a man was arrested for and later charged with resisting arrest.

“The chief constable called to make sure I was okay, but I am grateful to the public, it’s the second time in a week they have assisted colleagues,” he said.  “People in Norwich have been amazing.”

On Tuesday, December 4, the public rushed to help police in Castle Street as they attempted to arrest a 25-year-old man who was wanted in connection with domestic abuse.

One of the officers said the suspect would have escaped if it had not been for the public’s help.

These latest incidents comes a month after new laws were introduced for harsher punishments for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

Sgt Shepherd added: “We are not going to tolerate that kind of behaviour anywhere and I’d like to thank the public for their continued support.”

