Case adjourned for man to be sentenced after admitting raft of crimes

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man who was due to be sentenced after he admitted a raft of crimes, including supplying Class A drugs, has had his case adjourned.

Kane Saunders, 28, had previously admitted possession of class A drugs, namely diamorphine and cocaine, with intent to supply on March 18 this year.

Saunders, of Victoria Street, Great Yarmouth, had also pleaded guilty to having a knife in Alderson Road, Yarmouth, on March 18 this year and breaching a restraining order.

In addition, Saunders also admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on March 13, acting in breach of a restraining order on the same date as well as using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Saunders appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (May 7) when he denied dangerous driving on March 18 this year but admitted careless driving.

Sentencing, which was due to take place on Thursday, was adjourned until June 11.