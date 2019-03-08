Search

Advanced search

Sentencing of man found guilty of rape in Norfolk town adjourned

PUBLISHED: 17:45 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 06 September 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The sentencing of a man convicted of raping a woman in King's Lynn has been adjourned so a report to assess dangerousness can be prepared.

Norwich Crown Court heard woman was walking on her own after an argument with her boyfriend when she was approached by Gareth Thorpe, 38, who raped her in an alleyway near Highgate Infant School, on Gaywood Road, despite her repeatedly telling him no.

You may also want to watch:

The woman, who was 22 at the time, did not have a full recollection of events because she had been drinking but said Thorpe had pulled her tights down and raped her.

Thorpe, of James Scott Close, Downham Market, had denied raping the woman in the early hours of January 27 last year.

But in July a jury found him guilty.

Thorpe appeared in court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Friday (September 6) to be sentenced but the case was adjourned until October 11 as no report had yet been completed.

Most Read

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Sentencing of man found guilty of rape in Norfolk town adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Norfolk man warned to expect custody after sex assault convictions

Shane Vertigan, who used to be a traffic warden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists