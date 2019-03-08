Sentencing of man found guilty of rape in Norfolk town adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The sentencing of a man convicted of raping a woman in King's Lynn has been adjourned so a report to assess dangerousness can be prepared.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Crown Court heard woman was walking on her own after an argument with her boyfriend when she was approached by Gareth Thorpe, 38, who raped her in an alleyway near Highgate Infant School, on Gaywood Road, despite her repeatedly telling him no.

You may also want to watch:

The woman, who was 22 at the time, did not have a full recollection of events because she had been drinking but said Thorpe had pulled her tights down and raped her.

Thorpe, of James Scott Close, Downham Market, had denied raping the woman in the early hours of January 27 last year.

But in July a jury found him guilty.

Thorpe appeared in court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Friday (September 6) to be sentenced but the case was adjourned until October 11 as no report had yet been completed.