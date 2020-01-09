Sentencing of driver responsible for man's death postponed as translator fails to attend hearing

The sentencing of a driver responsible for the death of a motorcyclist has been postponed - because a translator arranged for him did not show up to court.

Hin Liow, 47, had been due to be sentenced on Thursday having admitted to causing the death of 25-year-old Alec Pentelow-Bramham, who died following a collision on Southtown Road, in Great Yarmouth.

The crash happened at around 10pm on Tuesday, November 6, while Liow was driving a black Peugeot 207, which he drove into Mr Pentelow-Branham's stationary motorcycle.

On November 28, Liow pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Norwich Crown Court and was due to learn his fate in the same court on Thursday.

However, after an "administrative error" on the part of the company responsible for providing the court with an interpreter in Mandarin meant one was not provided, the hearing was postponed.

"The translation service has admitted it made an administrative error and as a result no interpreter has shown up today," Liow's solicitor told the court.

He will now be sentenced on Monday, January 27.