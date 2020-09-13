Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe. Archant 2014

A disgraced solicitor who admitted taking almost £2m from clients and charities after being duped by lottery scammers is to be sentenced later this year.

Hugh Lansdell, 71, of The Close, Norwich, pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates’ Court last month to fraud by abuse of position between August 2015 and July 2017.

The matter was deemed not suitable to be dealt with in the magistrates’ court due to the amount of money involved at £1,963,659.44.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and sentencing is now due to take place at Norwich Crown Court on November 2.

Michael Cole, who represented Lansdell in the magistrates court, said there would be psychiatric reports available which would form part of the Lansdell’s mitigation.

Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells until 2017, when a colleague became suspicious and his fraud was exposed.