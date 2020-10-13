Gang who stole canisters from hospitals at start of lockdown due in court

Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire Archant

The sentencing of four men in a Norfolk-based gang who stole canisters containing pain-relieving gas from hospitals at the start of the coronavirus lockdown is due to take place today.

The gang targeted hospitals in Stockport, Manchester and County Durham in a well-planned spree which happened over the weekend of March 21-23, just before the national lockdown was imposed on March 24 following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Oliver Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington, Harry Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham, Jake Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich, and Wayne Grady, 41, of no fixed address, admitted a single charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The four men, who have been told to expect substantial jail terms, were initially due to be dealt with in June but the case has now been listed for sentence at Teeside Crown Court later today (Tuesday, October 13).