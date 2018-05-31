Search

Woman who attacked police warned custody ‘almost inevitable’

PUBLISHED: 17:11 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 11 May 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

A woman who attacked two police officers while being arrested, resulting in one of them being seriously hurt, has had her sentencing hearing adjourned.

Katherine Hall, 23, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker and another charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent.

It follows an incident at Scratby in Norfolk on April 25 last year when she attacked and injured two officers, resulting in serious injuries to one of the female PCs.

Hall, who appeared by videolink for the hearing on Monday (May 11) was due to be sentenced with one of the officers also appearing to provide a victim impact statement.

But the hearing was adjourned to June 22 to allow Hall, of Hunstanton, Norfolk, to have a pre-sentence report carried out.

Judge Stephen Holt warned the offences were “very serious” and custody was “almost inevitable”.

