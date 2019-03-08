Sentencing adjourned for noise nuisance Norfolk kennel owner

A kennels owner who was found to have breached an order to halt noise nuisance from her business has had the case adjourned to give her the chance to her try and silence the problem.

Barrister Matthew McNiff made hundreds of iPhone recordings of dogs "barking, yelling and whining" in a bid to prove that Sharon Tidman had breached a previous court order made to halt noise nuisance from her kennels at Low Farm, Topcroft.

Tidnam was back before Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 26) having previously been found guilty of, between August 1 and September 30 2018, breaching an order to prevent noise nuisance.

District Judge Malcolm Dodds had said there were "innumerable" examples of dogs barking, yelping and whining at unsociable hours.

He referred to some of the iPhone recordings made by Mr McNiff of dogs barking during the period, including some as early as 5.21am and 5.31am.

Tidnam, 62, denied breaching the court order, but Judge Dodds said there was a "compelling case", adding: "There is noise and that's got to stop."

The case was back in court on Wednesday (June 26) to see what progress had been made in terms of trying to end the nuisance.

District Judge Dodds, who appeared via videolink from Milton Keynes Magistrates Court, heard that "clear progress" and "real progress" had been made.

Marcus Croskill, for Tidnam, said that she had taken on board everything that had been said on the last occasion and had met with an expert to discuss how the works could be carried out.

He said she hoped things could be got on with "relatively rapidly".

District Judge Dodds said he expected the three sides of the kennel block to be filled in and adjourned sentencing until July 30 at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

He also adjourned the awarding of costs until July 30 and asked that details of Tidnam's accounts be made available to assist him in his decision.