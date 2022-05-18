News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sex offender case adjourned due to judge's concerns

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:17 PM May 18, 2022
King's Lynn coroners' court. Picture: Chris Bishop

Paul White was due to be sentenced at King's Lynn Crown Court but the case was adjourned - Credit: Archant

A sex offender who was snared by a paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old girl has had his case adjourned after the judge raised concerns about the charges.

Paul White, 54, of Dovecoat Road in Upwell, near Wisbech, had been due to be sentenced at King's Lynn Crown Court on Wednesday (May 18).

He had previously admitted four offences, including two charges of sexual communications with what he believed was a girl under-16.

White also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order by attempting to communicate with under-16s and possessing a mobile phone without informing police.

But Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the hearing until June 9 to allow the prosecution "to look at this again".

Judge Shaw said the issue is "clearly one of public protection" and was concerned the way the charges were currently drafted did not have proper regard for the "safety of the public and in particular of young girls under the age of 13".

The court had heard as a result of the sting, carried out by members of a group known as Innocent Voices, he had asked what he believed were teenage girls for nude images and discussed sex acts with them.

