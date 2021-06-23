Jailed in Norfolk last week: Drug dealer, £1.3m fraudster and paedophile

Published: 12:07 PM June 23, 2021

A paedophile who had a "clandestine" sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl was among those who were given prison sentences in Norfolk this week.

A masked burglar, a drug dealer and a fraudster were also put behind bars.

Here's some of those starting their sentences in Norfolk last week:

Ashley Bingley, 29, of Wellington Road in Dereham

Ashley Bingley has been jailed after being found guilty of sex offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Bingley was 24 when he became involved with a girl, who was then only 14.

They initially contacted through text messages but over time the relationship escalated into "clandestine sexual trysts" in the Dereham area.

Bingley went on trial in December accused of meeting a child through grooming, five counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity between March and August 2016.

Bingley, now 29, of Wellington Road, Dereham, had denied all seven offences against the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but was convicted by a jury.

Sentencing Bingley to a total of six years, Judge Anthony Bate said a significant term of imprisonment was "inevitable given the gravity of your offending".

Matthew Carpenter, 40, of Peterborough Prison

Matthew Carpenter has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment after assaulting a couple and threatening to hurt their dog with an imitation gun, demanding money and gold before making off empty-handed. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Carpenter was wearing a DPD delivery driver coat and cap when he entered the home in Chapel Lane, Methwold, at around 6pm and threatened the family with an imitation gun, demanding they hand over gold and money, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the householder and Carpenter became involved in a struggle, and Carpenter hit the victim over the head with the gun causing a wound.

Carpenter then fled empty-handed, warning the victims he would kill them if they contacted police.

However he left behind his mask, which had his DNA on it, and was later arrested.

John Farmer, for Carpenter, said that he had a very difficult background and had spent one third of his life behind bars.

He admitted aggravated burglary and possession of an imitation firearm on May 19, 2020, and was jailed for seven years.

Shane Mason, 47, of no fixed address

Shane Mason - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mason was arrested in November 2018, after being caught drug dealing in the Sussex Street area of Norwich.

But Norwich Crown Court heard that he failed to turn up for his hearing in December 2018 and went on the run for more than two years, until his arrest in May 2021 in Wroxham Road, Sprowston, when he was arrested for another drug offence.

Mason admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine on November 21, 2018. He also admitted a bail offence by not turning up for his court date more than two years ago.

Rob Pollington, for Mason, said was given a choice to deal drugs to pay off the debt and threats were made towards him and his family.

He added that Mason had gone on the run after getting a panic attack on the way to attend court.

Mason was jailed for 27 months and two weeks.

Andrew May, 44, of Philip Nurse Road in Dersingham

While working for King's Lynn based SealSkinz, May created false invoices from suppliers and arranged payments to his personal Barclaycard account to fund his gambling addiction, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The court heard nearly all the money was spent on gambling sites with one online site alone getting payments of £461,000.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said the total amounted to more than £1,336,000.

In an impact statement, SealSkinz said May's fraud led to cost cutting and redundancies at the firm, which employed 74 staff at the time. It also meant investors had to provide extra funding for the company.

May admitted fraud by false representation between February 1, 2015, and July 31, 2019, and was jailed for four years.

