Man on police assault charge barred from court for being drunk

A man charged with a series of offences was refused entry to court after he turned up drunk.

Ricardo Teixeira, 56, of Long Row, Norwich, had been charged with three counts of assault by beating of a police officer in Norwich on March 4 this year and being drunk and disorderly in Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, on the same date.

Teixeira was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 18.

But the court heard that although the defendant attended he was not allowed into the building by security staff as he was drunk.

James Burrows, who represented Teixeira, confirmed that his client had attended but security deemed him “not fit” to allow entry into the building.

He said it was the first time he had been refused entry to the court.

Magistrates adjourned the case until December 9 at 10am.