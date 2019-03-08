Second teenager arrested over children's play area arson

A second teenage girl has been arrested in connection with an arson attack at a children's play area in Poringland.

Police were called at around 4.20pm on Bank Holiday Monday to the play park in The Footpath, where a climbing frame and slide had been set alight causing extensive damage.

A teenage girl was arrested on Tuesday and has since been referred to the youth offending team. A second teenage girl was arrested on Wednesday morning and remains in police custody.

Fire crews from Earlham and Long Stratton were called to the scene at just after 4pm to extinguish the fire, which saw flames and thick smoke rising several feet into the air.

The arson caused severe damage to the equipment which prompted Poringland Parish Council to close the entire park due to concerns over health and safety.

The community, which raised around £60,000 to install new equipment in the play area in recent years, spoke of their shock and said it was a devastating for families just as half-term holidays has begun.