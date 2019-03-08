Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Second teenager arrested over children's play area arson

PUBLISHED: 11:35 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 29 May 2019

A second teenage girl has been arrested over the arson in the play area at The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

A second teenage girl has been arrested over the arson in the play area at The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Archant

A second teenage girl has been arrested in connection with an arson attack at a children's play area in Poringland.

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa HopwoodChildren's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Police were called at around 4.20pm on Bank Holiday Monday to the play park in The Footpath, where a climbing frame and slide had been set alight causing extensive damage.

A teenage girl was arrested on Tuesday and has since been referred to the youth offending team. A second teenage girl was arrested on Wednesday morning and remains in police custody.

Fire crews from Earlham and Long Stratton were called to the scene at just after 4pm to extinguish the fire, which saw flames and thick smoke rising several feet into the air.

The arson caused severe damage to the equipment which prompted Poringland Parish Council to close the entire park due to concerns over health and safety.

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodChildren's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The community, which raised around £60,000 to install new equipment in the play area in recent years, spoke of their shock and said it was a devastating for families just as half-term holidays has begun.

Related articles

Most Read

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

Van on fire on A47

Emergency services are at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth where a van earlier caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Lane closure for Anglian Water works likely to cause delays

Anglan Water will carry out work on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft, with a lane closure to be put in place approaching the main Bascule Bridge. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists