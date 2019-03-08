Search

'We are terrified' - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

PUBLISHED: 22:13 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:24 25 April 2019

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Sarah Cutting

A Norwich woman who found a cat with both of his ears cut off - the second in just two weeks - is thinking of rehoming her own pets in fear of their safety.

She also described finding another dead cat in the area on the same night, which she believes may have been brutally killed by a young man.

Sarah Cutting, 35, of Eglington Mews, said a local stray cat, which she has named Patch, came to her doorstep on Wednesday night at around 11pm.

“He comes by a lot, I tend to feed him,” she said. “My husband opened the door and we shimmied him in.”

But Mrs Cutting was shocked to find Patch bleeding profusely after both of his ears were cut off.

The blood outside Sarah Cutting's home after a stray cat was brutally attacked with a knife. Picture: Sarah CuttingThe blood outside Sarah Cutting's home after a stray cat was brutally attacked with a knife. Picture: Sarah Cutting

She took Patch to Taverham Veterinary Hospital where he underwent surgery. She was told by staff that he was recovering and will likely be rehomed.

It is the second attack to happen in less than two weeks after a family cat, named Bubba, also suffered the same horrific injuries in a knife attack on April 13 - just a five minute walk from where Patch had been found.

On the same night, Mrs Cutting and her husband scouted the area to look for clues on how Patch came to be attacked, when they stumbled across a dead ginger cat in Philadelphia Lane.

Sarah Cutting said she may rehome her own pets after finding a stray cat in her area with both of his ears cut off. Picture: Sarah CuttingSarah Cutting said she may rehome her own pets after finding a stray cat in her area with both of his ears cut off. Picture: Sarah Cutting

She believes the cat may be the same one described in a post on the Lost and Found Cats in Norwich Facebook page, which states a young man had been seen swinging a cat by its tail into a garage in the NR3 area.

Mrs Cutting, who has three cats of her own, said: “I have been up all night and day, I can't bear it, it's devastating.

“I am absolutely terrified, the majority of us are.

“I don't want to be here to be honest, I am thinking about rehoming my own cats for their own safety. I have dragged them all inside.”

The attack comes less than two weeks after a five-year-old cat called Bubba (pictured) suffered similar injuries in the Catton area of the city. Picture: Georgina BarnesThe attack comes less than two weeks after a five-year-old cat called Bubba (pictured) suffered similar injuries in the Catton area of the city. Picture: Georgina Barnes

A Norfolk police spokesman said an investigation is under way and enquiries are in the early stages.

Mrs Cutting added: “The person doing this is picking any cat and then abusing them, it's scary and disgusting.

“Someone is getting kicks out of doing this, how can they live with themselves?”

