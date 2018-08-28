Second man to appear in court charged with attempted murder following Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A second man had been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Adelaide Street close to West End Street at about 2am on June 27 last year following an altercation followed by a gunshot.

Police units, including armed response officers, arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim, a 19-year-old from London, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Jake Brittain, 26, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted murder following the incident. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 14.

Kallum Eastall, 18, of no fixed abode, has already appeared in court after being charged with attempted murder.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on February 1.