Investigation underway after second cat found mutilated in Norwich

The attack comes less than two weeks after a five-year-old cat called Bubba (pictured) suffered similar injuries in the Catton area of the city. Picture: Georgina Barnes Georgina Barnes

An investigation has been launched following reports that a second cat has been found mutilated in the NR3 area of Norwich.

It is understood a cat was taken to the Taverham Veterinary Hospital late on Wednesday night after its ears had been cut off with a knife.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a five-year-old cat called Bubba suffered similar injuries in the Catton area of the city.

Norfolk police confirmed they were made aware of “another incident” by vets on Thursday morning and that enquiries are in the early stages.

Gina Blake, a trustee of the Lost and Found Cats in Norwich charity, described the latest incident as “despicable”, adding there had been other disturbing reports of attacks on Facebook.

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

She said: “There is something seriously wrong with whoever is doing this.

“I just felt despair when I heard about this one because it is not ending and someone is doing unspeakably despicable things to cats in that area.

“I'm urging people to keep their cats in at night and to report anything unusual they might see.”

She said someone had posted on the charity's Facebook page that they had seen a young man swinging a cat by its tail into a garage in the NR3 area on Wednesday night (April 24).

Taverham Veterinary Hospital did not wish to comment on the latest incident as police were due to visit on Friday.

The previous attack took place on the weekend of April 13 at George Pope Close.

Georgina Barnes, 27, said she found her cat Bubba covered in blood on her sofa on Sunday, April 14 after he had not returned home on the Saturday night.

Bubba had both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back.

Miss Barnes said: “He looked like he had been hit by a car.

“He had a lot of fur missing on his back, like he'd been scalped. I called my partner and he noticed Bubba's ears were cut and he had large, deep cut on his back.”

She took her cat to Taverham Veterinary Hospital where his wounds were cleaned and stitched.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: “We were made aware of another incident this morning (April 25) by a vet and our enquiries are in their very early stages.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “This is a police-led investigation and the RSPCA is ready to assist if required.”

