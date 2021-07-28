Public urged to check outbuildings as fears grow for missing woman
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Police are urging the public to check their gardens and outbuildings as the search for a vulnerable woman missing from home for four days continues.
Patricia Holland, 83, has not been seen since Saturday (July 24) at around 9.20pm and police have been searching the area and her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, since Sunday, when relatives said they were unable to contact her.
On Wednesday (July 28) they made a direct appeal to residents for information as concerns grew for her welfare and the search area was widened to include woodland and allotments.
A substantial team of detectives and uniformed officers is carrying out house to house enquiries in the area and recovering and reviewing CCTV .
Extensive searches are taking place, with specialist search officers, including Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, a statement said.
The search area is being extended to around 1.5km around the address and to open spaces, woodland areas and allotments.
You may also want to watch:
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, said: "If you live in the area of Lowestoft Road and the surrounding area please be vigilant in your gardens and outbuildings, has anything been left in your garden that is unusual and may assist police?
"We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances that led to Pat’s disappearance and are considering all options, however we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Most Read
- 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
- 3 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
- 4 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
- 5 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
- 6 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
- 7 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
- 8 Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m
- 9 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
- 10 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman
"We appeal to the public to come forward if they saw Pat on the day she went missing or have any information or footage they may have help us to find her.
"We are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance but believe this to be an isolated incident.”
A police seal remains at the address while forensic examinations are carried out.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam or Ring doorbell footage from the areas of Lowestoft Road, Poplar Avenue, Elmgrove Road, Middleton Road, Victoria Road and the A47 Roundabout with Victoria Road that may be relevant to this incident is asked to use an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1
People can also contact Detective Inspector Chris Burgess in the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Aeroplane.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org