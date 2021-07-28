Public urged to check outbuildings as fears grow for missing woman

Published: 5:10 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM July 28, 2021

Police are urging the public to check their gardens and outbuildings as the search for a vulnerable woman missing from home for four days continues.

Patricia Holland, 83, has not been seen since Saturday (July 24) at around 9.20pm and police have been searching the area and her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, since Sunday, when relatives said they were unable to contact her.

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

On Wednesday (July 28) they made a direct appeal to residents for information as concerns grew for her welfare and the search area was widened to include woodland and allotments.

Police teams searching undergrowth in the Lowestoft Road area of Gorleston, where the footbridges span the inner relief road. - Credit: Liz Coates

A substantial team of detectives and uniformed officers is carrying out house to house enquiries in the area and recovering and reviewing CCTV .

Extensive searches are taking place, with specialist search officers, including Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, a statement said.

The search area is being extended to around 1.5km around the address and to open spaces, woodland areas and allotments.

Police and forensic teams search a house on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan





You may also want to watch:

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, said: "If you live in the area of Lowestoft Road and the surrounding area please be vigilant in your gardens and outbuildings, has anything been left in your garden that is unusual and may assist police?

"We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances that led to Pat’s disappearance and are considering all options, however we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Police were seen searching undergrowth in the area around Patricia Holland's home in Lowestoft Road. - Credit: Liz Coates

"We appeal to the public to come forward if they saw Pat on the day she went missing or have any information or footage they may have help us to find her.

"We are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance but believe this to be an isolated incident.”

A police seal remains at the address while forensic examinations are carried out.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police and forensic teams search a house on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam or Ring doorbell footage from the areas of Lowestoft Road, Poplar Avenue, Elmgrove Road, Middleton Road, Victoria Road and the A47 Roundabout with Victoria Road that may be relevant to this incident is asked to use an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1

People can also contact Detective Inspector Chris Burgess in the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Aeroplane.

Police and forensic teams search a house on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org