Plea issued for witnesses after car drives off after smashing into wall

An appeal has been launched by police to trace the driver of a car who failed to stop after smashing into a garden wall.

Robert Trueman, 54, was in bed asleep with his wife Sue at their home in Almond Road, Gorleston, when they were woken by a noise and the sounds of an engine revving.

Mr Trueman discovered his wall had been turned to rubble and his son's car, which was parked in the drive, was written-off in the crash.

The driver of the car, a silver Vauxhall Astra, sped off following the incident, which happened at 1.40am on Saturday, September 21.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the Vauxhall Astra and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a Vauxhall Astra car with recent substantial damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact PC Adrian Young at on 101.