Family of missing UEA student ‘fear the worst’ as search enters third day

Missing UEA student Nick Sadler's mother Tracy and brother Oliver have issued a plea for him to get in touch. Nick has been missing since early Friday morning.

Hundreds of posters are being plastered around the city as the search for a missing UEA student enters its third day.

Nick Sadler’s family has said they “fear the worst” as none of the potential sightings of the 25-year-old have yet been confirmed.

Nick not been seen since he disappeared from his home at Helena Road in Earlham early Friday morning.

Search teams from Norfolk Constabulary and Lowland Search and Rescue have been scouring the university campus and the area around Dereham Road in Norwich.

Police have also been reviewing CCTV and say they have a number of potential sightings of Nick they are investigating.

They will review their operation today, after search teams scoured rivers, woodland and the UEA lake over recent days.

Nick’s phone records are also being investigated for clues over his “out of character” disappearance.

“He is on foot and he hasn’t got any money,” said Nick’s father, Will Sadler. “We are thinking about any possibilities.

“We can’t be certain of what he is wearing. We have been having a look around his room to see if we can pick up any clues.

“We do fear the worst. It is a defence mechanism kicking in. You prepare yourself for the worst but hope you are wrong.

“We all keep each other’s morale up and if we are getting a bit down we comfort each other. We say if you want to cry then just cry and get it out of your system.

“Nick’s friends have been excellent, and our friends have been excellent. Everyone has been so supportive.”

Friends have printed missing posters and are distributing them around the city, with around 200 erected yesterday.

Nick’s family are also pounding the pavements of Norwich with Nick’s photograph to try to trigger memories of any sightings.

His mum, Tracy Sadler, said: “We have been walking around with posters asking people if they have seen Nick, and we are mentioning now for people to be checking their sheds, garages or allotments.

“He has nothing with him and he is obviously needing to stay somewhere. Naturally we think, Nick would not do something like that. But Nick would not have done any of this.”

Police have asked people do not attempt to carry out their own searches for the time being while their investigations continue.

Inspector Graham Dalton said: “Nick has now been missing for five days and we’re increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“As part of the investigation extensive searches have been carried out by Police Search Advisors (PolSA) in partnership with Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue; however they’ve not been able to locate Nick.

“We’re appealing for help from the public to support us with our enquiries; however we’re asking people not to carry out their own searches, particularly in remote areas, whilst the investigation continues.

“We urge anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

Nick is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build with dark brown hair, wearing glasses, he has stubble and he speaks with a Norfolk accent.

Anybody who has seen Nick or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 22 of Sunday, February 10 2019.