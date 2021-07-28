Police sniffer dogs join search for missing woman
Police are using sniffer dogs and specialist search teams as the hunt for a missing woman continues four days after she was last seen.
Patricia Holland has not been seen since Saturday (July 24) at around 9.20pm and police have been searching the area and her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, since Sunday.
A man arrested on suspicion of her murder was released on bail pending further investigation on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday (July 28) there remained a heavy police presence with a fleet of emergency vehicles stationed in the street.
Forensic officers continue to focus on number 164, the home the 83-year-old reportedly shared with a man in his 40s, who had been homeless.
On Tuesday evening lowland search and rescue teams were seen in the area with vehicles and dogs.
Mark Ford, secretary for Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, said: "Sulsar was asked to assist Norlsar on Monday, July 26 and provided nine trained search personnel to assist in the search.
"A further request was received from Norfolk Police to provide a specialist dog team for Tuesday, July 27.
"Sulsar provided a team of four trained personnel plus the specialist dog and two 4x4 vehicles.
"We are not at liberty to provide details of areas searched but remain committed to providing support to our colleagues in Norfolk when required."
People living in the quiet street said they had become used to the activity after so many days, adding: "It's the norm now."
Forensic officers in white suits continued to go in and out of the house while two sniffer dogs were on standby but had not yet been deployed.
Officers were also seen searching undergrowth.
Mrs Holland had limited mobility but went out most days, often travelling by taxi.
She was a member of a number of church social groups, which have expressed their shock and sadness at her disappearance.
The search for Mrs Holland goes on and any witnesses, or anyone with information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage in relation to this incident, is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Aeroplane and crime reference number: 36/53382/21.