Police still hunting for masked gunman who held up Norwich store

Westwick Street, near to where the armed raid took place. PIC: Google Maps Archant

A masked man who held up a Norwich store with a handgun is still being hunted by police.

Officers were called shortly after 8.15pm on Monday (April 6) after reports an armed robbery had just taken place at Farm Foods off Westwick Street.

A man armed with a handgun threatened a shop worker while she was at the back of the shop closing up.

He grabbed her round the neck and threatened her, demanding she open the safe and then stole a quantity of cash before he fled the scene.

Armed police were deployed and a search for the suspect was carried out but he was not found.

A police spokesman said the investigation was ongoing.

The suspect was about 6ft tall and of a slim build. He wore a mask that completely covered his face and was dressed in a black coloured hooded jumper with a white pattern or white writing on the front, and dark coloured trousers.

Information to police on 101 quoting incident number 497 of April 6 2020.