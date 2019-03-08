Search

Community search for missing 75-year-old June Turner to take place today

PUBLISHED: 08:06 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 27 October 2019

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Turner who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A community search is taking place this morning to help find a missing woman from north Norfolk.

June Turner, from Bacton Road, North Walsham, was reported missing at 12.15pm on Tuesday, October 22, having last been seen at about 8am on Monday, October 21, near Sainsbury's in the town.

The family of Ms Turner are appealing for people to come forward with information and to help with this morning's (Sunday, October 27) search, which is due to take place from 9am in the market town.

Earlier this week, officers from Norfolk Constabulary urged the public to check gardens and sheds as the search for the missing 75-year-old woman continued.

Ms Turner is described as white, 5ft2 and has short brown permed hair. It is believed she is wearing a long navy and white woollen jumper, blue jeans, brown shoes, a blue baseball cap and a black puffer jacket.

Police have been working with dedicated search and rescue personnel, in both rural and urban areas in and around North Walsham, in the search over the last few days.

Chief Inspector Matthew Dyson said: "We continue to search extensively, working with key partners in the area to gather information and CCTV footage, including speaking to hospitals and businesses.

"We have also utilised helicopters and drones to search public highways, wooded areas and waterways.

"We would ask the public to check gardens and sheds in the search."

- To help in the search for June Turner please meet outside North Walsham police station, on Yarmouth Road, at 9am today (Sunday, October 27).

- Anyone with information should call Norfolk police immediately on 101, quoting CAD 156 of October 22.

