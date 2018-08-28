Search

Man smashed through window of parents’ home to steal archery arrows to shoot game, court hears

PUBLISHED: 09:22 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 15 January 2019

Sean Houghton appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man who smashed through a window to rob his parents of archery arrows said he wanted to shoot game and then sell them for food, a court has heard.

Sean Houghton, 24, was arrested on Saturday after he smashed the front window of his parents’ home in Notley Road, Lowestoft, and stole a duvet and archery arrows.

He was remanded in custody and appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard he had burgled his parents’ home while they were out on January 12 but was seen by a neighbour smashing the front door window to enter the property.

He climbed back out of the window carrying two bags, a duvet wrapped around him and three archery arrows. The archery arrows were valued at £24 and the duvet, which has since been recovered, was valued at £50.

Wayne Abbott, prosecuting, said Houghton was described by police as being aggressive and confrontational when he was stopped by officers, and had to be sprayed with PAVA before being arrested.

Houghton, who gave his current address as London Road South, Lowestoft, had two bail conditions at the time of the offence - to not go to the property in Notley Drive and to not contact his father - which he had breached.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said he suffered from mental health problems and was estranged from his parents.

He added: “He would be an extremely vulnerable person in prison.”

He described the burglary as “unusual” and said Houghton was seen banging his head against the window, adding: “He wasn’t doing it particularly quietly.”

Mr Mann said Houghton stole the archery equipment, which he stated both he and his father used, to sell for food.

But chairman of the bench, District Judge Nicholas Watson, said he read in Houghton’s file that he had intended to shoot game with them, which Houghton accepted.

Judge Watson adjourned the hearing for a further report, but told Houghton he was not ruling out all options for sentencing, adding: “You committed this offence while on bail which makes it more serious.”

