Seafront café targeted in burglary

A cafe on The Esplanade in Lowestoft was targeted in a burglary. Picture: Google Images Archant

Confectionery, lighters and a CCTV hard drive were all stolen from a café on a popular seafront.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking witnesses after a burglary at the Tides Reach café on Lowestoft Esplanade.

The burglary happened at some point between 9am on Friday, April 17 and 9am on Sunday, April 19.

The police spokesman said: “At some point an MDF panel was removed from the premises and entry gained.

“A CCTV hard drive, a quantity of lighters and confectionery were stolen in the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or has knowledge of the burglary, should contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/21976/20 or email Thomas.SPALDING2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

