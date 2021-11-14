Man caught with cannabis worth less than £1 handed £167 court bill
Nigel Chapman
- Credit: Archant
A man caught with cannabis worth less than £1 was handed a £167 court bill.
Jordan Pope, 23, was before King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to possession of 0.29g of cannabis on October 4.
Police had attended a property in a South Creake caravan park about an unrelated matter and Pope was searched.
“The cannabis was worth less than £1,” said prosecutor Anna Crayford, who added that the defendant had previously been in court for a drug offence in October 2020.
The CPS made a costs application for £105.
Solicitor Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said: “It would have cost the state a great deal more than £105 [to bring the case to court] for £1 worth of cannabis.
“Nevertheless, he is here and the reason is because he shouldn’t have been in possession of it.”
Most Read
- 1 Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk
- 2 Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years
- 3 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
- 4 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub
- 5 Christmas market celebrating best of Norfolk set to begin
- 6 Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass
- 7 Person taken to hospital after crash at roundabout
- 8 Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon dies after flying into car
- 9 Revealed: The biggest carbon dioxide polluters in Norfolk
- 10 Man arrested after attempted sex attack in Elveden
Mr Cogan said it was his client who had called the police following a disturbance at his then home during which he had sustained “quite a nasty injury”.
Pope, a self-employed car valeter from Moor Lane, Sculthorpe, was fined £83 and ordered to pay reduced costs of £50 and £34 victim surcharge