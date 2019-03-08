Sculptor’s ‘two-fingered salute’ to neighbour landed him in court

The two-fingered sculpture installed by Baron Tremain at Flint Cottage. Photo: Lisa Woodcock Archant

A renowned Norfolk sculptor who installed a metal hand giving a two-fingered salute over his neighbour’s fence following a months-long dispute has been given a restraining order.

Baron Tremain, 54, of Flint Cottage, Alby Hill, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 14, charged with “harassment, unwanted conduct, and offensive and threatening comments” to his neighbour Lisa Woodcock.

Mr Tremain, who denied the offence, placed the sculpture on the boundary of their two properties after it was exhibited in the Forum, the court heard.

Paul Roach, prosecuting, told the court: “The sculpture, a rather offensive sculpture, was put on the boundary of the two properties.

“It could only be construed as the V-sign, or a two-fingered salute.”

Quoting the poet Robert Frost, he added: “Good fences make good neighbours.”

Alastair Taunton, mitigating, said his client accepted “putting it up where it was wasn’t the best idea” but said it was done with no intent to cause offence.

He said: “He wants to be the better man. He’s got no prior convictions.

“He and his partner have decided to put Flint Cottage up for sale.”

Speaking after the hearing, neighbour Lisa Woodcock, 42, said: “I just feel distressed and anxious nearly all the time.

“I’ve lost nearly two stone.”

Mrs Woodcock, who lives with her husband Jason next door to Mr Tremain, added: “We’ve lived here for three years.

“This was our dream house and it was for 18 months.”

The farm secretary said: “All I want, all we want, is to be left alone.

“If this restraining order works it will be fantastic.”

Magistrate Paul Frary formally dismissed the charge, and gave Mr Tremain a non-convicting restraining order for six months “to protect Lisa and Jason from further harassment”.

He told Mr Tremain not to contact his neighbours directly or indirectly, except through solicitors, due to civil proceedings, and warned him: “ If you breach the order you could go to prison.”