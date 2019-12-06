Man who killed in Lithuania caught with combat knife in Norfolk

Rolandas Komka. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

A killer who stabbed a man to death with a screwdriver and strangled a prison officer in Lithuania was caught with a combat knife in a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rolandas Komka was jailed for 13 years in 2002 in his native country for the screwdriver murder, Norwich Crown Court heard.

And while serving that sentence in 2008, Komka was given 15 years, to run concurrently, after being convicted of strangling a prison officer in jail.

On September 6 this year Komka, 45, was spotted by a doorman with the army-style knife after he had attempted to move his bag from a doorway where a woman was being sick in Norfolk Street, King's Lynn.

Police were informed after the knife was spotted and despite resisting officers, he was arrested.

Komka appeared at court on Friday (December 6) to be sentenced, having previously admitted possession of a knife.

The sentencing hearing was told it was about 11pm in King's Lynn town centre when the knife was spotted by a member of security staff.

When interviewed about the offence by police, Komka told officers in Norfolk that he kept a knife on him, up his sleeve, for "security and protection" so if he was attacked he could easily access it and use it.

Sentencing Komka to 18 months in prison, Judge Andrew Shaw said the only purpose in having such a weapon was to seriously maim and injure.

Judge Shaw said the fact it was 11pm on a Friday in a Norfolk town centre where people had been drinking meant there was a "risk of serious disorder" and said it was fortunate the situation did not escalate.

He said: "There was a real risk of serious disorder here."

The judge said the offence was so serious that only an immediate custodial prison sentence could be justified.

Judge Shaw also indicated that he would be recommending to the secretary of state that Komka, formerly of Tennyson Avenue, Lynn, be deported.

David Stewart, for Komka, said his guilty plea was his greatest piece of mitigation.