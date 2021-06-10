A47 driver stopped over unsafe scrap metal load

Published: 11:41 AM June 10, 2021

This unsafe load was pulled over on the A47 on Thursday. - Credit: NSRAPT

Police stopped a driver over a messy, unsafe load on the trailer they were pulling.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) pulled over the driver on the A47 near Acle. on Thursday morning.

The load was made up of lots of individual items, from bigger items like radiators to smaller pieces of metal.

There was something about this load that caught the attention of #AcleRAPT a short time ago on the A47.. Driver reported for load offences. #RoadSafety #880/739 pic.twitter.com/3e7Qq5qKwg — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 10, 2021

Straps had been used in an attempt to secure the load, but not enough to satisfy the officers.

NSRAPT said the driver was reported for load offences.